Rajasthan CM’s inaccessibility and arrogance the biggest issue in the state

New Delhi, Oct 16: In the Rajasthan Assembly elections chief minister Vasundhara Raje has become an Achilles Heel for the Bharatiya Janata Party and the biggest issue which the opposition Congress is capitalising on. The Bharatiya Janata Party too feels the same way while people say that the party by projecting her as the chief ministerial candidate has offered the state to the Congress in the platter.

People say that arrogance, corruption and inaccessibility of its leaders especially the chief minister along with some of its minister is the biggest issue in the state. The most popular slogan that is doing round in the state is: 'Rani Teri Khair Nahi, Modi Tujhse Bair Nahi' (Queen (Vasundhara) you won't be spared, however, there is no grudge against Modi). Sources said that people would vote for the Congress not because they are unhappy with the BJP but they are unhappy with the Vasundhara. So the change in leadership could have done tricks for the BJP.

The BJP too knows it and trying to give a message to the people by not giving much importance to Vasundhara now on. People are so much angry with her that when she was taking out her Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra in the state, she was protested against at many places and even routes were changed due to heavy opposition.

Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot is giving slogan that Rani (queen) must be sent back to the palace. The Central Congress leadership including Rahul Gandhi is not able to do much in the state but it is anger and arrogance of the CM that is helping the Congress to establish a fresh rapport with the people of the state. Understanding the image of the chief minister, the BJP has decided to make the fight in the state as Modi versus Rahul instead of Vasundhara verses Sachin.

The issue of anger against the chief minister is so much that the party is devising the strategy to change as much ticket as possible without much interference of the CM so that a message is sent across to the people that it is BJP, not Vasundhara that is at the forefront in the state. Sources said that the BJP could have won the election in the state had Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore or Gajendra Singh Shekhawat would have been projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the state.

So the Congress is racking up the issue of Vasundhara while the BJP is trying to get rid of this tag and trying to project the BJP more instead of Vasundhara. People accept that works have been done right from infrastructure to social security but the only issue is Vasundhara in the state.