Padmavat not to be released in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Monday said that the movie Padmavat will not be released in the state, keeping in view the sentiments of the people. She also said that the Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria has been instructed for the same.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone-starrer Padmavat is all set to hit the screens on January 25 after months of uncertainty and violent protests that led to the controversial film's name being changed from 'Padmavati'.

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been given the go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked the makers to change the title and suggested some other modifications.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1.

