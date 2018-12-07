Home News India Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Will Congress topple Raje?

Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018 LIVE: Will Congress topple Raje?

oi-Vikas SV

Jaipur, Dec 7: Polling will get underway shortly for the Rajasthan assembly elections. Voting will be held across 199 seats. The elections for the Ramgarh seat of Alwar district has been postponed due to the death of BSP candidate Lakshman Singh.

The battle for the BJP has been a tough one. The Congress expects to topple the Vasundhara Raje government and has put up a tough fight during the campaign.

Some important facts about Rajasthan Assembly elections 2018:

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje is contesting assembly elections from Jhalrapatan seat. The Congress has fielded BJP veteran Jaswant Singh's son Manvendra Singh against Raje in Jhalrapatan.

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot would be contesting from Tonk while former CM and veteran Congress leader Ashok Gehlot would contest from Sardarpur.

PM Modi addressed 13 public meetings during the two-week campaign period, Raje held 75 public meetings besides a Gaurav Yatra. Amit Shah held 38 programmes covering all 33 districts in the state.

Rajasthan is important for both the BJP and the Congress as it sends 25 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

