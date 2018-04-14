Rajasthan: 2-storey building collapses in Kota, many feared trapped

Several feared trapped after a two-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Saturday in Kota city of Rajasthan. The building located in Kota's Dhan Mandi housed a beer bar in the ground floor and a restaurant in the first floor.

There are no reports of casualties as of now. Early reports said that one person has been pulled out of the debris.

Teams of NDRF and SDRF have reached the spot and are carrying rescue operations. Investigation and rescue operations are underway.

The incident took place just two days after two buildings had collapsed in Dibai area of Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, killing two children.

More details are awaited.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day