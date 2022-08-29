YouTube
  • search
Trending Viral News Web-Stories Explainer Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Fadnavis triggers intense speculation ahead of BMC elections

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Aug 29: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's secret meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has triggered speculations about a possible alliance between two parties in the upcoming BMC elections.

    This is the second meeting between the two after July 15 when Fadnavis went to Raj Thackeray's Shivtirth residence to inquire about his health following his hip replacement surgery.

    Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Fadnavis triggers intense speculation ahead of BMC elections

    According to News 18, the meeting was held between 6.45 am to 7.30 am on Monday. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

    Everybody asked Nupur Sharma to apologise, I supported her, says Raj ThackerayEverybody asked Nupur Sharma to apologise, I supported her, says Raj Thackeray

    Four main political parties in Mumbai, including the BJP, Shiv Sena (SS), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, NCP, and Congress will fight it out for over 237 seats.

    The Mumbai civic body was controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena before its term ended. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for more than 30 years.

    However, political experts believe that the BMC election this year may tilt in favour of BJP in the BMC polls. A change in power may be expected in this election.

    Comments

    More RAJ THACKERAY News  

    Read more about:

    raj thackeray devendra fadnavis bmc

    Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 17:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X