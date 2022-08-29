Raj Thackeray’s meeting with Fadnavis triggers intense speculation ahead of BMC elections

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Aug 29: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's secret meeting with Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has triggered speculations about a possible alliance between two parties in the upcoming BMC elections.

This is the second meeting between the two after July 15 when Fadnavis went to Raj Thackeray's Shivtirth residence to inquire about his health following his hip replacement surgery.

According to News 18, the meeting was held between 6.45 am to 7.30 am on Monday. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

Four main political parties in Mumbai, including the BJP, Shiv Sena (SS), Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, NCP, and Congress will fight it out for over 237 seats.

The Mumbai civic body was controlled by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena before its term ended. The Sena has been in power in the BMC for more than 30 years.

However, political experts believe that the BMC election this year may tilt in favour of BJP in the BMC polls. A change in power may be expected in this election.

Story first published: Monday, August 29, 2022, 17:38 [IST]