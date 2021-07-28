YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Monsoon Session
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, denied bail in porn films case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, July 28: A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected Raj Kundra's bail plea application in the case of producing and distributing pornographic content.

    Raj Kundra
    Raj Kundra

    Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police''s crime branch in the porn films case filed in February this year.

    After Kundra''s arrest, the crime branch had described him as the "key conspirator" of the case. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

    The police have claimed to have found 51 obscene videos during searches at his office.

    More PORNOGRAPHY News  

    Read more about:

    pornography raj kundra

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X