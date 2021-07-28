Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty's husband, denied bail in porn films case

Govt says, no proposal to link social media users' profiles with Aadhaar

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, July 28: A Mumbai court on Wednesday rejected Raj Kundra's bail plea application in the case of producing and distributing pornographic content.

Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested on July 19 by the Mumbai Police''s crime branch in the porn films case filed in February this year.

After Kundra''s arrest, the crime branch had described him as the "key conspirator" of the case. He has been booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The police have claimed to have found 51 obscene videos during searches at his office.