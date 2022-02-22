Raj Kundra pornography case: 4 more accused arrested by Mumbai cops

'I do not hide my face in shame': Raj Kundra on Porn films case

oi-Prakash KL

Mumbai, Feb 22: Four more accused have been arrested by the property cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch in a pornography case.

Naresh Ramavatar Pal, 29, Salim Sayyed, 32, Abdul Sayed, 24, Aman Barnwal, 22 have been arrested by the cops for raping an actress during the shooting of a web series, as per a report on Mid Day. Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai police first nabbed Pal in Versova following which others were arrested.

The four were reportedly paid Rs 2,000 to film the web series. Casting director Pal is accused of forcefully bringing the victim to a bungalow in Madh to film the adult film.

Three of these accused had raped an actress during the shoot of a web series.

Kundra was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention), 292 and 293 (related to obscene and indecent advertisements and displays), and relevant sections of the IT Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, the official said.

Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were arrested on 19 July after the case came to light in February 2021 following a raid on a bungalow in western Mumbai. Kundra has been booked under sections 354(C) (Voyeurism), 292 (sale of obscene content), 293 (sale of obscene objects to persons under 20 years of age), 420 (cheating), 201(destruction of evidence) of the IPC and Sections 66E, 67, 67A (transmission of sexually explicit material) of the IT Act and sections of Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act 1986.

Hotshots App is owned by Kenrin Private Limited and Ra Kundra is accused of managing the app. Kundra's company Arms Prime Media Ltd developed it before selling it to Kendrin Private Limited, owned by Kundra's brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi.

Two months after the arrest, Raj Kundra walked out of a Mumbai jail in the pornographic film case in which he was is key accused.