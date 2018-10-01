  • search

Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away at 87

    Mumbai, Oct 1: Actor Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor died on Monday due to cardiac arrest. She was 87.

    Speaking to news agency PTI, Krishna Raj Kapoor's eldest son Randhir Kapoor said: "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."

    The last rites will be performed at Chembur crematorium.

    Taking to Twitter, Raveena Tandon wrote, "Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap"

    Suhel Seth too took to Twitter and shared his condolences. He wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn the passing on of Krishna Raj Kapoor ji. A formidable woman, the Kapoor Khandaan anchor and an amazing human being. @chintskap @realnikhilnanda."

    Krishna Raj Kapoor, who tied the knot with Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Reema Kapoor.

