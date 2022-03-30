YouTube
    Raising fuel prices, showing ‘hollow’ dreams: This is PM Modi's daily to-do list, says Rahul

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 30: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.

    Rahul Gandhi

    "Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

    Rahul Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat".

    There has been a relentless hike in fuel rates since last week. Petrol and diesel prices were hiked today by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 16:46 [IST]
