Rains lash Delhi, bring relief from heat

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 22: Parts of the national capital received rains this evening bringing down the mercury but increased the humidity level. The Safdarjung observatory, the recording of which is considered official for the city, registered traces of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

    Representational Image
    Areas under Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road observatory recorded 42.3, 12.2 and 0.9 mm rains during the same period. Palam observatory did not record any rainfall during the time span.

    The maximum temperature was recorded at 35.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature settled at 28.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the normal. Relative humidity oscillated between 88 percent and 61 percent. The weatherman has forecast light rains and thundershowers for tomorrow.

    "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius respectively," the meteorological department said.

    Yesterday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 38.8 degrees Celsius and 28.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

