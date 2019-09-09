Rains lash Bhopal; traffic jams, waterlogging trouble residents

Bhopal, Sep 05: A morning downpour in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Monday brought down the temperature in the state, even as rain caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many regions.

As per the order issued by the District Collector Bhopal, "All government and private schools from classes 1 to 12 will remain closed on September 9 in view of the heavy rains in the district."

A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Bhopal, police said.

IMD official P K Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm on Sunday.

Officials said five of 13 gates of Kaliasote reservoir in the capital city have been opened due to heavy rains.

A toddler identified as Anushka Sen fell into a drain in spate near her house in Fanda area of Bhopal, assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Manjhi of Khajuri police station said.

"She was found caught in a net in the drain. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he added.

Meanwhile, 21 gates of Bargi Dam in the state have been opened due to which villages in the low-lying areas can face flood situation.

Out of the 21 gates of Bargi Dam which have been opened, 11 gates have been opened up to 3 meters, 4 gates opened up to two and a half meters and 4 gates up to two meters and 2 gates up to half meters.