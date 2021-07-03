When is the monsoon revival likely to happen: IMD answers

Rainfall for July likely to be normal across India: IMD

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 03: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that monsoon is unlikely to significantly recover until July and quantitatively it will be 94 to 106 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA ).

In the forecast for July, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said rainfall is not expected to be good in the first week, but it is likely to pick up in the second half of the second week of July.

"Monthly rainfall for July 2021 over the country as a whole is most likely to be normal (94 to 106 per cent of Long Period Average), the IMD said.

The IMD will issue the forecast for the rainfall during the second half of the season towards the end of July or beginning of August.

This month, below normal rainfall is forecast over south Kerala, west and north Andhra Pradesh, Konkan and Vidarbha in Maharashtra, north Gujarat, north Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, north Uttar Pradesh, northern Odisha, West Bengal, southern Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.

Story first published: Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11:39 [IST]