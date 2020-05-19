  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Railways to run 200 Non-AC trains daily from June 1: Online booking to start soon

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 19: Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Indian Railways will run 200 non-AC trains on a daily basis as per the timetable from June 1, whose online booking will start soon.

    Goyal said that in relief for migrant workers stranded across the country, 200 special trains will be run and this number will later increase.

    Piyush Goyal
    Piyush Goyal

    In great relief for migrant workers, about 200 laborers special trains will be able to run today, and later these numbers will be increased on a large scale.

    The railways has operated 1,595 'Shramik Special' trains since May 1 and ferried over 21 lakh migrants back home, the national transporter said. While Uttar Pradesh has allowed 837 trains, Bihar has permitted 428 and Madhya Pradesh more than 100.

    More INDIAN RAILWAYS News

    Read more about:

    indian railways coronavirus

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 22:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 19, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue