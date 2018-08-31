Railway recruitment 2018, Admit card for ALP/technician exam releasing today

New Delhi, Aug 31: The Railway recruitment 2018, Admit card for ALP/technician exam will be released today. The exam would be conducted on September 4.

Candidates can download their admit cards/ call letters on August 31 from the website.

The 2018 RRB ALP/technician exam on September 4 is the one that got cancelled on August 9 and for the individuals from Kerala whose exams on August 17th, 20th and 21st were postponed, as well as for those eligible candidates whose exams had not yet been scheduled.

Meanwhile the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct exam under Group D on September 17. "The exam city, date and shift details shall be made live 10 days prior to the start of CBT. Detailed schedule shall be released shortly," mentioned the official notification on the website.

The admit cards for RRB Group D exam is expected to be out by September 7. The RRB is conducting the Group C (ALP and Technician) first stage examination to fill over 66,502 posts. Once the Group D admit cards are released, the candidates have to log in using their registration number and download the call letters.