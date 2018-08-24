ED chargesheet Lalu, wife, son others in Railway Tender scam

New Delhi, Aug 24: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint against former Bihar Chief Minister, Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the Railway Hotel Tender Scam.

The ED has also filed the complaint against Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, P C Gupra, Lara Projects LLT and others in connection with the case. The attachment worth Rs 44.75 Crore of Delight Marketing has also been confirmed by Adjudicating Authority in the case.

Also Read | Jharkhand HC rejects Lalu Yadav's bail, asks to surrender by August 30

The case, for which Lalu Yadav and his wife and son, who was Bihar deputy chief minister, have been booked, dates back to when he was Union railway minister in the UPA government.

It is alleged that Lalu Yadav as railway minister handed over the maintenance of two railway hotels to a company after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land in Patna through a benami company owned by Sarla Gupta.

The FIR was registered on July 5 in connection with alleged favours extended to Sujata Hotels in awarding a contract for the upkeep of the hotels in Ranchi and Puri and receiving premium land as a "quid pro quo", the CBI has alleged.

Also Read | IRCTC scam: Lalu Prasad, wife, son Tejashwi Yadav summoned by Delhi court

Briefing the media on the case, CBI Additional Director Rakesh Asthana said the criminal conspiracy spanned 2004-14 during which the tender process was "rigged" in favour of Sujata Hotels.

"In return, the owners of Sujata Hotel gave three acres of land in western Patna to Delight Marketing which is known to the family of Lalu Yadav at a very low cost.

Subsequently, between 2010 to 2014, this land was further transferred to another company Lara Projects owned by family members of Lalu Yadav," he said.