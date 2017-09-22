Railway hotel tender case: CBI summons Lalu, Tejashwi

Former Bihar chief minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav have been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the Railway hotel tender case.

Lalu has been asked to appear on September 25 while Tejashwi has been called on September 26, said reports.

The CBI had earlier summoned Lalu and Tejashwi on September 11 and 12, respectively, for question after which both had asked for an extension citing that they were "preoccupied".

On July 27, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Lalu and his family over the railway hotel tender case.

On July 5, the CBI had registered a case against the then railway minister Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi, his son Tejashwi Yadav, Sarla Gupta, wife of Prem Chand Gupta, Vijay Kochar and Vinay Kochar, both directors of Messer's Sujata Hotel Private Limited, Messer's Delight Marketing Private Limited, P.K. Goel, the then Managing Directors, IRCTC and unknown others.

FIR mentioned allegations of irregularities in awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of BNR Hotels in Ranchi and Puri, awarded to the privately owned Sujata Hotels in 2006.

The CBI alleged that the tender process was rigged, manipulated and the conditions were tweak to help the private party, said reports.

OneIndia News