Rahul uses 'Gabbar' jibe to attack PM Modi, now on farmers’ plight

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday addressed the issues plaguing the farmers of the country.

Asking his 9th question in the series, he asked, "Neither loan waiver, nor remunerative price for produce, neither received crop insurance benefit, nor were tubewells installed." The Congress leader also used the 'Gabbar' jibe to target the prime minister

"Agriculture hit by Gabbar Singh, land snatched and the (Ánnadatta) farmer was rendered useless. PM sahib should explain why such step-motherly treatment with the farm labour," he also said on Twitter.

Gandhi had earlier termed the Goods and Services Tax as Gabbar Singh Tax to attack the government.

Under the ongoing offensive, the Congress leader is using the tagline "22 saal ka hisab, Gujarat maange jawab" (22years of account, Gujarat demands answers), in the run-up to Gujarat elections starting December 9.

The Congress vice president has been using the microblogging site to pose daily questions to the prime minister over the performance of the BJP in Gujarat and its "unkept" promises over the past 22 years of its rule in the state.

PTI