Rahul set to embark on ‘bullock cart' roadshow in Gujarat

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday began his three-day campaign in Gujarat by offering prayers at the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka.

As per his schedule, Rahul is supposed to hold a road show in the Saurashtra region as part of the party's election campaign in Gujarat.

The state police have refused the Congress leader permission to hold an open-jeep roadshow because of which Rahul has now reportedly opted for a bullock cart raodshow.

Rahuls, as per the original plan, was to cover two districts, Devbhumi Dwarka and Jamnagar, with seven assembly segments today.

Saurashtra is a Patidar stronghold and Rahul's route is planned in such a way that he can reach out to Patidars in areas of the legislators who defected recently.

Rahul will make brief halts where he will interact with farmers and traders before addressing a rally in the afternoon.

Gujarat Assembly elections are likely to be held towards the end of 2017 or January, 2018.

