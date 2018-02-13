Rahul's temple visit after 'eating chicken' leaves BSY fuming

With the Karnataka Assembly elections set to be held this year, the BJP and the Congress leaders are leaving no stone unturned to take pot shots at each other. While Rahul Gandhi is on temple visiting spree, Karnataka BJP chief BS Yedyurappa seems to have taken offence to Congress president doing so after supposedly eating "chicken".

Taking to Twitter, Yeddyurappa said, "At one side there is 10 per cent CM Siddaramaiah who took darshan of Dharmasthala Manjunatha after eating fish, on the other side there is Election Hindu Rahul Gandhi who took darshan of Narasimha swamy after eating Javari chicken."

The Congress chief, who is on a four-day tour of Bellary, Koppal, Raichur, Yadgir, Gulbarga and Bidar districts in north Karnataka, has stopped at several prominent temples over the past three days. Rahul had on Monday visited the Kanakachala Laxmi-Narasimha temple at Kanakagiri in Koppal district.

BJP leaders have dubbed Rahul's temple visits as "election gimmick" and slammed Congress' "pseudo-Hinduism" approach to garner votes.

"They are now on temple spree. Now their advertisements are also in saffron. Earlier they were pseudo-secularists, now they are pseudo-Hinduism. People understand which is election gimmick and which is true devotion," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar had said.

Rahul, however, defended his visits to temples and religious places, asserting that he would continue them.

"I like going to temples, wherever I get religious place I go there. I feel good and feel happy, and I will continue (to go)," he told reporters.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

