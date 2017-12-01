Rahul's 3rd question to Modi ahead of Guj polls: 'Why power was bought at higher rates?'

New Delhi, Dec 1: On Friday, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi posed his third question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

The Assembly elections in Modi's home turf are scheduled on December 9 and 14. The counting of the votes will take place on December 18, as stated by the Election Commission (EC).

Rahul asked the PM why public money was "squandered" in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies. Asking the third question in the series "a question a day", Gandhi asked Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002-2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.

"My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore.

"By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62 percent, why was power bought from private companies at up to Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered," he asked the PM on Twitter.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



प्रधानमंत्रीजी से तीसरा सवाल:



2002-16 के बीच ₹62,549 Cr की बिजली ख़रीद कर 4 निजी कंपनियों की जेब क्यों भरी?



सरकारी बिजली कारख़ानों की क्षमता 62% घटाई पर निजी कम्पनी से ₹3/ यूनिट की बिजली ₹24 तक क्यों ख़रीदी?



जनता की कमाई, क्यों लुटाई? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 1, 2017

Gandhi has sought accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises the saffron party made to the state in previous polls.

"22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of the BJP rule," is the tagline of Rahul's posers to the PM.

The Congress VP previously asked Modi why the people of Gujarat should pay up for the "financial mismanagement" and publicity by him.

He also asked whether it will take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis as the incumbent BJP government in the state has provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.

22 सालों का हिसाब,#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब



गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से दूसरा सवाल:



1995 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-9,183 करोड़।

2017 में गुजरात पर क़र्ज़-2,41,000 करोड़।

यानी हर गुजराती पर ₹37,000 क़र्ज़।



आपके वित्तीय कुप्रबन्धन व पब्लिसिटी की सज़ा गुजरात की जनता क्यों चुकाए? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 30, 2017

22 सालों का हिसाब,

गुजरात मांगे जवाब।



गुजरात के हालात पर प्रधानमंत्रीजी से पहला सवाल:



2012 में वादा किया कि 50 लाख नए घर देंगे।

5 साल में बनाए 4.72 लाख घर।



प्रधानमंत्रीजी बताइए कि क्या ये वादा पूरा होने में 45 साल और लगेंगे? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 29, 2017

Although Rahul has already asked three questions to his main rival, Modi, till now the PM did not reply to any of his queries. The election campaign in poll-bound Gujarat has really turned ugly after the faith of both Modi and Rahul were questioned by their rivals.

