    Rahul hits back at PM for 'gramophone' jibe with video of repeated references to Gandhis

    By Pti
    New Delhi, Dec 9: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hit back at Narendra Modi for comparing him to a stuck gramophone, posting a video of the prime minister in which he is seen and heard making repeated references to members of the Gandhi family in a medley of his speeches.

    Rahul Gandhi

    In a video interaction with BJP leaders in October, Modi had mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying he keeps repeating things like a stuck gramophone but people would not accept his "childish" claims and "lies" against the government as they make "fun" of such remarks.

    Posting the video of a medley of Modi's speeches with repeated references to the Gandhis, the Congress president tweeted: "This entertaining video has been presented by Mr. 36! I hope you enjoy seeing it! Please share it with your family and friends so that they can enjoy it too." The video starts with Modi's interaction with BJP workers; he says: "There used to be gramophone records earlier. At times, it would get stuck and play the same words again and again. There are some people like it. One thing occupies their mind and they keep repeating it."

    After that, in the video Rahul Gandhi posted, a medley of Modi's addresses follow with only repeated references to members of Gandhi family. The prime minister is shown referring to Jawaharlal Nehru, India Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi at various places.

    rahul gandhi narendra modi

