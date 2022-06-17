YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 16: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been questioned by Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case, visited his mother and interim party president Sonia Gandhi at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday. He is likely to stay through the night with her, sources told PTI News.

    Rahul Gandhi visits Sonia Gandhi at Ganga Ram hospital (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

    Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the hospital on Sunday, owing to post-Covid issues. He is likely to stay through the night with his mother at the hospital, the sources said. Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had on June 13 visited their mother at the hospital.

    Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala had on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi was stable and would be in the hospital for a few days. Sonia Gandhi, 75, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the ED on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued fresh summons to her to appear on June 23.

    The ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi in a money-laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

    The Congress leaders and workers have been protesting in several parts of the country, accusing the BJP of indulging political vendetta.

    Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has accepted Rahul Gandhi's request seeking a relaxation from appearing for questioning till Monday (June 20).

    Story first published: Friday, June 17, 2022, 1:21 [IST]
