Rahul Gandhi visits Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is currently campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka, visited one of the holy shrines of Lingayat community at Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan in Bidar district, Karnataka. The Anubhava Mantapa was a center of saints and philosophers of the Veerashaiva/Lingyayat faith in the 12th century.

The Lingayats are followers of 12th century poet-saint Basaveshwara. The community is currently engaged in an internal battle for separation from Hindu religion. According to reports, this is seen to have received subtle support from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Congress government. Lingayats are known to be a major support base of the BJP. BJP's chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa belongs to the Lingayat community.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited the Anubhava Mantapa in Basavakalyan of Bidar District. #KayakaveKailasa pic.twitter.com/cYjcvpUthy — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) February 13, 2018

Earlier, after arriving in Gulbarga, Rahul Gandhi went to meet the family members of late former Karnataka chief minister N Dharam Singh and the kin of Qamar ul Islam, former minister and ex-AICC secretary.

One the first day of his visit, Rahul Gandhi visited Huligemma temple in Munirabad of Koppal district.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day