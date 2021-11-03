Rahul has lunch at roadside eatery in Goa, rides pillion on two-wheeler taxi for few kms

Rahul Gandhi to Shah Rukh Khan over Aryan Khan case: ‘Truth can’t be held hostage’

New Delhi, Nov 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had extended his moral support to Shah Rukh Khan after his son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with the high-profile Mumbai drug case, it has now emerged.

As per the reports, Rahul Gandhi wrote a letter to Shah Rukh Khan stating that the nation was with him during the tough time and claimed that "truth cannot be held hostage for long."

In the letter addressed to the actor and his wife Gauri on October 14, Gandhi said that it was difficult for anyone to see loved ones in such a situation. "I know that you are compassionate and created goodwill in the community. That's why I can see widespread support for your family," Hindustan Times quoted sources close to the development as saying in the letter by Rahul Gandhi.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested on October 3 after the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and claimed to have recovered drugs from some persons.

They were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy, and abetment. Aryan Khan was denied bail twice even as his lawyers argued that he has not been found in possession of drugs.

On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha in the high-profile drug bust case. Two days later, he was released from jail.

However, the ruling Shiv Sena and NCP have accused the Narcotics Control Bureau of targeting Aryan Khan in the drug case.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 3, 2021, 21:13 [IST]