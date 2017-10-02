Rahul Gandhi to be Congress boss post Diwali

Rahul Gandhi will take over as Congress president post Diwali. This was informed by Congress leader Sachin Pilot in an interview with news agency PTI.

Pilot told PTI that "there is a general sentiment" in the Congress that Rahul Gandhi should take charge and lead from the front, and "take over as the party president". Pilot's comments were in line with recent reports of Gandhi taking over sometime in October.

"Organisational elections of the Congress are underway and the new president could take over shortly after Diwali. It is something that has been in the pipeline for a long time," Pilot also said.

The Congress believed Rahul becoming president "should happen in due course and the time has come for it to happen".

Sachin Pilot, a Congress Member of Parliament from Rajasthan, touched upon the issue in his interview with PTI. Pilot said, "Belonging to a family that has been in politics should not be treated as a disqualification."

A leader's performance ultimately decides his/her worth, Pilot, the son of late Union minister and Congress heavyweight Rajesh Pilot, said. "If you perform and win the hearts of people through work, delivery and performance, then it will decide. The mere last name will only take you so far."

Pitlot also brushed aside criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party that the Congress was promoting dynasties. "The BJP should introspect. Many of their leaders are also from political families," Pilot also said.

OneIndia News