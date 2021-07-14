Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, continues to take jibe against BJP over lack of COVID-19 vaccine

Does this mean no more vaccine shortage? Rahul on induction of new health minister

New Delhi, July 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter and slammed the Centre over the shortage of vaccines as he said that there is only rhetoric, not the vaccine.

Tagging a media report that claimed that Delhi and many other states were facing a shortage of vaccines though the Centre had denied it, Gandhi tweeted "there are 'jumlas' (rhetoric) but not vaccines,".

It can be seen that Congress is a strong critic of the Centre's vaccine policy since the vaccination drive was rolled out. When Mansukh Mandaviya replaced Dr Harsh Vardhan as the health minister in the recent reshuffle, Rahul asked, "Does this mean no more vaccine shortage?"

Government-run vaccination centres in the national capital have been facing a vaccine shortage. Many centres have asked beneficiaries not to come for vaccination until further information is available. Delhites are worried about missing their second dose.

Centres that have been closed in the last few days due to a shortage of Covishield especially are: NDMC near Bengali market, Ishani Govt Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Navyug school at Pandara Park, Anglo Arabic Sr. Secondary at Ajmeri gate, Guru Govind Singh school at Deputy Gunj, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya at Mori gate, GBSSS at Rajouri Garden, Tihar Jail Gate no 6, SDMC school No 4 in Tilak Nagar, CGSH at Paschim Vihar and Govt Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya at Naraina, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh have been witnessing a decline in vaccination rates. Even states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Rajasthan which inoculated a record number of people on July 13 asked for more vaccines as a crunch is setting in.

