    Rahul Gandhi's Rs 41,000 t-shirt row: If I tell you where & for how much, you'll laugh, Jairam hits back

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Amid row over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rs 41,000 T-shirt', Congress leader Jairam Ramesh lashed out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the RSS, alleging that they are a factory of lies working overtime.

    Addressing a press conference, Ramesh said "This was a childish comment. If I tell you where the T-shirt was bought and for how much it was bought for, then you will laugh. I don't want to talk about T-shirts and underwears. This is Bharat Jodo Yatra and it has been taken out to raise economic and social issues."

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
    "If they (BJP) want to make an issue about containers, shoes or T-shirts, it shows that they are afraid and can say anything. 'Jhoot ki factory' is running overtime on social media," Ramesh further said.

    Soon after, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit back at the Congress party and alleged that the Rahul Gandhi-led rally was a 'Bharat Todo' yatra.

    BJP's potshots at Rahul after pastor tells him Jesus the only God BJP's potshots at Rahul after pastor tells him Jesus the only God

    "It's not 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' but 'Bharat Todo' and 'Aag Lagao Yatra'. This is not the first time Congress Party has done so. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi do you want violence in this country? Congress should take down this picture immediately," Patra said.

    The BJP has been targeting the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 14:54 [IST]
    X