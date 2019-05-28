  • search
    Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Wayanad in first week of June

    Thiruvananthapuram, May 28: Even as media is agog with reports of Rahul Gandhi being firm on his decision to quit the post of Congress president, reports on Tuesday said that he would visit Wayanad in the first week of June to thank the electorate for his record breaking win from this Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

    Gandhi had won with the highest ever margin of victory in any Lok Sabha election with 4,31,770 votes. He defeated his nearest rival P P Suneer of the Communist Party of India who secured 2,74,597 votes while Gandhi received 7,06,367 votes.

    Rahul Gandhi plans to visit Wayanad in first week of June
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Earlier on Monday, the Congress had issued a statement urging the media not to speculate on what transpired at the Congress Working Committee Congress (CWC) meeting.

    'Congress workers too didn't take NYAY seriously'

    The statement by the party's senior leader Randeep Surjewala comes as the party is under immense pressure following its decimation in the national elections and the decision of its chief Rahul Gandhi to quit the post.

    Meanwhile, since Saturday, all meetings and appointments of the Congress chief have been cancelled. He has even refused to meet the party's newly-elected lawmakers who have called on him.

    Some reports suggested that Rahul has assured he would continue as the party chief till his successor is found. However, finding a successor also will not be easy because of the reported distrust among senior leaders.

