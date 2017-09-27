Rahul mocks Centre after Yashwant’s article, says ‘brace for disaster'

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday mocked Central government after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha article about economic crisis.

Gandhi took to Twitter and said 'brace for disaster'. He wrote,''Ladies & Gentlemen, this is your copilot & FM speaking. Plz fasten your seat belts & take brace position.The wings have fallen off our plane.''

Hours after the veteran BJP leader posted his critique of the Narendra Modi government's economic policies, several Congress leaders have retweeted his quotes as a validation of their own criticism of the ruling government.

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in an editorial on Wednesday asked uncomfortable questions to Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for 'the mess he has made of the economy'.

In an article published in Indian Express, Sinha writes, his concerns are 'going to reflects the sentiments of a large number of people in the BJP and elsewhere who are not speaking up out of fear.'

OneIndia News