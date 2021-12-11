Rahul Gandhi in centre of Cong posters for Jaipur rally; call for him to become party chief again

Jaipur, Dec 11: As the Congress prepares for its national-level rally against inflation in Rajasthan's capital Jaipur on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi's image occupies the central position in banners and posters and senior party leader V Narayanasamy says everyone wants him to become the party president again.

Gandhi had resigned as the Congress president after the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and the chorus for him to be reappointed to the post has been growing of late.

Ahead of the 'Mehangai Hatao Maha Rally' at the Vidhyadhar Nagar stadium, Congress workers have bedecked the city with banners, flags and posters. Gandhi's image is in the centre in posters and banners. Apart from Rahul Gandhi, mugshots of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, K C Venugopal and Ajay Maken and Rajasthan party chief Govind Singh Dotasra are there in the posters.

Venugopal is AICC in-charge of organisation, while Maken is in-charge of party affairs in the state. "Rahul Gandhi is our leader. Everyone wants him to become the party president again," senior party leader and former Puducherry chief minister Narayanasamy told reporters outside the state party office here. Party leaders from across the country will attend the national-level rally which was earlier proposed to be held in New Delhi.

It was moved to Jaipur after permission was denied for it in the national capital. Narayanasamy said that the rally will send a message across the country against the central government. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be there in the rally but it is not confirmed yet whether Sonia Gandhi will attend it. "Whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also come, it will be known on Sunday itself," Maken said at a press conference at the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) office.

Chief Minister Gehlot and other leaders visited the venue on Saturday to take stock of the preparations. "The enthusiasm is high among party workers and people for the rally against inflation. Inflation is a big issue that has affected the people of the country badly. It is the result of wrong policies of the government of India," he told reporters at the stadium. He said that the rally is getting extraordinary response from all over the country. After Gehlot, Venugopal, Maken, Dotasra and other leaders reached the stadium to see the arrangements. Eleven committees headed by state ministers are looking after various arrangements for the rally. PTI