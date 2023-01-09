'Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him', says Rahul; Know why

Was invited to attend Bharat Jodo Yatra, but decided not to go: Om Prakash Rajbhar

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Jan 09: Striking a spiritual note, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that he had killed "Rahul Gandhi" and that the person in front of them is not "Rahul Gandhi." Further, he advised people to read Hinduism and Lord Shiva to understand his statement.

The stunning claim was made during a 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' (BJY) press conference on Monday at Samana, Haryana.

"Rahul Gandhi exists in your mind, I have killed him. He's not in my mind. He's gone. The person you're seeing is not Rahul Gandhi," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

"Read about Lord Shiva... don't be surprised. Rahul Gandhi is in the mind of BJP.. not in my mind. Why do you look so astonished?" he asks as people around him break into a laughter. "I am no longer concerned about the image. I am no longer interested. That's for others to decide. I have to continue doing my work," Rahul said.

While Rahul Gandhi's statement triggered a momentary confusion at the press briefing, the last line suggests that Rahul Gandhi probably wanted to say that he has killed the old Rahul Gandhi and what people today see is the new manifestation of his old self.

21st Century Kauravas wear khakhi half pants: Rahul Gandhi targets RSS

Rahul Gandhi also launched a veiled attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and dubbed them as "21st century Kauravas".

"Who were the Kauravas? I will first tell you about the 21st century Kauravas, they wear khakhi half-pants, they carry lathi in hand and hold shakhas.... India's 2-3 billionaires are standing with the Kauravas," he alleged, referring to the RSS.

"Did the Pandavas do demonetisation, implement wrong GST? Would they have ever done so? Never. Why? Because they were tapasvis and they knew that demonetisation, wrong GST, farm laws are a way to steal from tapasvis of this land.... (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi did sign on these decisions, but the power of India's 2-3 billionaires were behind it, whether you agree or not." he said.

"People don't understand this, but the fight which was at that time, it is same today. Between whom is this fight? Who were Pandavas? Arjuna, Bhim...they used to do tapasya," he further said.

He asked the gathering if they had heard about the Pandavas spreading hatred on this land and doing any crime against an innocent person.

"On one hand there were these five tapasvis and on the other hand there was a crowded organisation. With the Pandavas, there were people of all religions. Like this (Bharat Jodo) Yatra, nobody asks anyone from where he comes. It is a shop of love. The Pandavas had also stood against injustice, they too had opened shop of love in the market of hate," he said.

Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 23:23 [IST]