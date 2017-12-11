Rahul Gandhi elected Congress President unopposed

Rahul Gandhi has been elected Congress president unopposed on Monday. He was the only candidate in the fray. All India Congress Committee's Central Election Authority officially announces Rahul Gandhi as the President of the Indian National Congress.

Congress leader, Mullappally Ramachandran, said: "89 nomination proposals were received, all were valid. Since there was only one candidate."

Ramachandran, said, "Rahul Gandhi will be handed over the certificate of his election as the party President on 16th December in AICC office."

All India Congress Committee's Central Election Authority officially announces Rahul Gandhi as the President of the Indian National Congress. #CongressPresidentRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/XvPFHWAND1 — Congress (@INCIndia) December 11, 2017

Soon after the announcement, Ghulam Nabi Azad said: "Entire country has lots of expectations from Rahul Gandhi. Much before he was elected he has shown his mettle. He knows his responsibility."

Celebration broke out outside Congress office in Delhi after the official announcement of Rahul Gandhi as the Party President.

Celebration outside Congress office in #Delhi after official announcement of Rahul Gandhi as the Party President. pic.twitter.com/xRsfHp25xH — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2017

