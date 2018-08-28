Kerala Floods: Rahul visits relief camp in Chengannur

Kochi, Aug 28: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrived in Kerala on Tuesday for a two-day visit, days after he appealed to the centre to help the flood-ravaged state.

Soon after his arrival, the Congress chief visited the relief camp in Christian College in Chengannur district of Kerala.He will also meet the fishermen who were hailed for their efforts in saving thousands of lives during the recent deluge.

Rahul is expected to participate in a programme to felicitate the fishermen's rescue group at the Camelot Convention Centre in Alappuzha.

Also Read | NASA releases images of before and after Kerala flood

After this, he is expected to reach Thrissur by around 3.30 pm and visit Aluva, Paravur and Chalakkudy areas. He will then head to Ernakulam at 4.45 pm, where he will meet victims at various relief camps.

He is scheduled to visit Wayanad district on Wednesday.

On August 18, he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare Kerala floods a national disaster.

"This is a difficult time for the people of Kerala. In relief camps and homes across the state, people are grieving for their loved ones. On this Onam let us pledge to put aside our differences, stand united together and focus on the task of rebuilding Kerala," he tweeted on Saturday.

The Congress chief asked his party workers in the rain-battered state to help in rescue operations.

"This is the time for our workers & leaders to demonstrate the core Congress values of service & love. Please focus all our resources and people to help those in need," he had said.

Also Read | 'Operation Madad' rescued nearly 17,000 people in flood hit Kerala

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an immediate aid of Rs. 500 crore for the state, Gandhi said it was a "good step" but "nowhere near enough". He called for the floods to be declared as a "national disaster".

"Please declare Kerala floods a national disaster without any delay. The lives, livelihood and future of millions of our people are at stake. Please do not vacillate as the people of Kerala are suffering," he said.

The floods in Kerala have caused widespread devastation in the state, which has begun assessing the damage and the initial loss is pegged at over Rs. 20,000 crore.