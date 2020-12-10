Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi govt of snatching fundamental rights of poor

No govt in the world can stop farmers fighting 'battle of truth': Rahul

India

pti-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Dec 10: On international human rights day on Thursday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the Modi government of snatching away the fundamental rights of the poor and said doing so was a crime against humanity.

The rights of every class of people must be respected for the country's future, Gandhi added.

"The Modi government is snatching the fundamental rights of the poor. It is a crime against humanity. For the better future of the country, we have to respect the rights of every class," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the government over alleged atrocities on the poor and vulnerable sections of society, including the Dalits.