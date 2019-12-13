  • search
    Rahul attacks PM Modi, says from 'Make in India' to now 'Rape in India'

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Launching a scathing attack on Narendra Modi-led government over crimes against women over rising crime against women, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said that the from 'Make in India' the country been changed to 'Rape in India'.

    Speaking at public rally in Jharkhand's Godda, Gandhi said,''Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word.''

    Rahul attacks PM Modi, says from Make in India to now Rape in India
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

    "Narendra Modi says 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but he never told from whom should the daughters be saved? They should be saved from BJP's MLA," he added.

    'Man running India believes in violence': Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi

    His 'Rape in India' comment triggered an uproar in the Lok Sabha on Friday as the BJP accused him of insulting all women with his comments and sought his apology.

    Leading the protest in Lok Sabha, Smriti Irani said,''This is the first time in history that a leader is giving a clarion call that Indian women should be raped. Is this Rahul Gandhi's message to the people of the country?.''

    Several MPs also raised slogans of "Rahul Gandhi maafi maango" in the Rajya Sabha after which Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said: "You cannot take the name of a person who is not a member of this House.

