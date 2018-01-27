Rahul approves 70-member campaign committee for Karnataka

Posted By: PTI
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday approved a 70-member campaign committee headed by Karnataka Power Minister D K Shivakumar for the coming assembly polls in the southern state, Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president G Parmeshwara said.

Rahul Gandhi
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will also be a member of the committee which includes all top Congress leaders of the state. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, M Mallikarjun Kharge is also a member of the committee.

The committee will have all former union ministers from the state, former PCC presidents, all chiefs of the party's frontal organisations, all AICC office-bearers and all members of both Houses of Parliament as members.

The tenure of the Karnataka Assembly ends in May 2018 and the state is expected to go to polls around April.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates
Date of notification April 17
Last date to file nominations April 24
Last date to withdraw nominations April 27
Date of polling May 12
Date of counting May 15

PTI

