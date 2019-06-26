Rahul adamant even as 'sangharsh karo' slogans rent the air near his residence

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, June 26: Youth Congress members staged a demonstration today outside Rahul Gandhi's residence in the national and raised slogans requesting him to re-consider his decision to step down as the Congress president.

Slogans like "Rahul Gandhi zindabad! Rahul Gandhi sangharsh karo hum tumhare saath hain!" (Long live Rahul Gandhi! Rahul Gandhi struggle hard, we are with you) were raised and many sat on the street in from of his Tuglaq Road residence.

Rahul Gandhi couple of days ago made it clear that he does not want to be involved in the process of selecting the party chief.

Who is Rahul Gandhi fooling?

After the Lok Sabha election result on May 23, Rahul Gandhi, in a Congress Working Committee meeting on May 25, told the senior party leaders that he does not want to continue as party chief. He did not even sit till the end of the meeting and went to his residence after expressing his decision to step down.

Several Congress leader then visited him and tried to convince him to continue, but Rahul Gandhi reportedly did not budge. The CWC was hell-bent upon keeping Rahul Gandhi on the post but he did not heed to the demand of the senior leaders.

Many Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents have also resigned after the party's drubbing in their respective states. After Rahul's decision, the state Congress units even passed resolutions urging him to continue as president. The Lok Sabha elections saw the party rake up just 52 seats, only a marginal rise from the 44 it had managed to get in 2014. The Congress' dismal numbers in the Parliament meant that the party didn't fulfil the requirements for the Leader of Opposition (LoP) post.