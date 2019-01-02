  • search
    Rafale judgment: Shourie, Sinha and Prashant Bhushan file review petition

    New Delhi, Jan 2: Petitioners in Rafale fighter jet deal - Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and Prashant Bhushan moved Supreme Court for review of Rafale judgment on Wednesday.

    Prashant Bhushan along with two other petitioners- Shourie and Sinha are asking for recalling of December 14 Rafale judgement. They are also asking to grant an oral hearing in the open court for their review plea.

    The petition stated that the recent judgement contains several errors and also the judgement relies upon patently incorrect claims made by the Government in an unsigned note given in a sealed cover to the court, which is a violation of the principle of natural justice.

    The Supreme Court on December 14 gave the Narendra Modi government a clean chit on the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France and dismissed all the petitions seeking a direction to the CBI to register an FIR for alleged irregularities in the deal.

