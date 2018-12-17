Rafale: Congress wants to charge Centre with perjury

  • search
    New Delhi, Dec 17: The Congress has urged the Supreme Court to recall its verdict in the Rafale case and also charge the Union Government with perjury.

    Congress leader, Anand Sharma

    Congress leader, Anand Sharma said that the Centre has provided false information to the Supreme Court and the government is guilty of committing breach of privilege of both Houses of Parliament, by claiming that the CAG report on Rafale pricing had been presented before the Public Accounts Committee.

    We were shocked to find factual inaccuracies in the judgement. The government's submission was false and the verdict is based on the premise that the government had shared the prices with the CAG and that the CAG report had been submitted to the PAC.

    He also said that the curative petition by the government adds insult to the injury caused.

    What the government is seeking to do, instead of apologising to the Supreme Court for having committed perjury and contempt of court, it has heaped further insult on the SC.

    He said that the government is trying to tell the SC that the Chief Justice of India and fellow judges do not understand English language.

