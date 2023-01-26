YouTube
    Radicals raise Sar Tan Se Juda slogans after protests against Pathaan

    There have protests in several parts of the country following the release of Pathaan which stars Shah Rukh Khan

    New Delhi, Jan 26: Vishwa Hindu spokesperson Vinod Bansal shared two videos wherein several people were seen raising the controversial Islamic slogan Sar Tan Se Juda, which loosely translates to you will be beheaded.

    The first video was shot outside the Badwali Chowki, while the second one was captured outside the Khajrana police station in Indore Madhya Pradesh. In both the videos Muslim men and young children can be heard shouting Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda, which means behead the person who insults Prophet.

    Radicals raise Sar Tan Se Juda slogans after protests against Pathaan

    Tagging Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Home Minister Narrotam Mishra, Bansal wrote that they probably do not know that Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek hi saza, sar tan se Juda, sar tan se Juda has become a slogan in Indore today. There is an urgent need to take action, he also said.

    He also said that the VHP's state-level delegation is going to meet the highest police authority in Indore tonight and seek stern action against the Jihadi gang.

    A local VHP delegation had on Wednesday met with Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra and submitted a memorandum about this incident.

    'Pathaan' controversy: 4 arrested for anti-Prophet Mohammed remarks'Pathaan' controversy: 4 arrested for anti-Prophet Mohammed remarks

    Mishra said that a case under Section 505 and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sadar Bazar police station.

    Reports said that the slogans were raised in response to some organisations holding demonstrations in certain parts of Madhya Pradesh against the premier of the Shah Rukh Khan movie Pathaan.

    Reports said that FIRs have been lodged against 50 from the Muslim side and 5 from the Bajrang Dal, following an incident that took place outside the Kastur Deluxe theatre.

    An activist, Sayyed Sabir Ali had filed a complaint naming Sharma. The complaint claimed that the words had offended the people's religious feelings and had strained relations between the two communities.

    The police filed a case at the Chhatripura Police Station under Section 505 of the Indian Penal Code which deals with statements conducing to public mischief.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 26, 2023, 12:48 [IST]
