Radicalised before joining ISIS: SC to hear mother’s plea in 2 weeks

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a petition by a mother who has alleged that her daughter was radicalised before she joined the ISIS. The petitioner sought an NIA probe into the alleged forced conversion of their daughter. The petition states that the girl was forcibly converted through Love Jihad and was being lured into joining the Islamic State in Afghanistan.

The petitioner Bindu Sampath said that her daughter had fallen trap to Love Jihad and this had wrecked havoc in their lives. The petitioner said that when the girl was studying in a dental college, she fell trap to a sinister radical Islamic design.

The court said that it would hear the matter after two weeks. Meanwhile, the court is set to hear a petition in the Hadiya case on November 27. She has been summoned to the court, but the girl's father had sought that the proceedings be held in-camera.

It may be recalled that the Kerala High Court had annulled Hadiya's marriage. The SC on the last date of hearing sought to know how a marriage between two consenting adults could have been annulled.

OneIndia News