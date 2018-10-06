Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav get regular bail in IRCTC scam case

New Delhi, Oct 6: Delhi's Patiala House Court Court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused who were present at the hearing IRCTC scam case on Saturday.

All accused have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one like amount surety. The Court fixed 19th November as the next date of hearing. Accused Lalu Yadav to appear via video conferencing.

The CBI had registered a case in July last year and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon in connection with the case. The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy (120-B), cheating (420) under IPC and corruption.

Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC PK Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet.

The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the chargesheet in the case, had said there were enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others.