  • search

Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav get regular bail in IRCTC scam case

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Oct 6: Delhi's Patiala House Court Court granted regular bail to Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other accused who were present at the hearing IRCTC scam case on Saturday.

    Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav get regular bail in IRCTC scam case

    All accused have to furnish a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh with one like amount surety. The Court fixed 19th November as the next date of hearing. Accused Lalu Yadav to appear via video conferencing.

    Also Read | EC to announce dates of upcoming assembly polls today

    The CBI had registered a case in July last year and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurgaon in connection with the case. The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy (120-B), cheating (420) under IPC and corruption.

    Besides Lalu Prasad and his family members, former Union minister Prem Chand Gupta and his wife Sarla Gupta, Agarwal, then managing director of IRCTC PK Goyal and then IRCTC director Rakesh Saxena were also named in the charge sheet.

    Also Read | Fodder scam: Lalu Prasad Yadav physically unfit to travel, unable to appear before court today

    The CBI, which had on April 16 filed the chargesheet in the case, had said there were enough evidence against Lalu, Rabri, Tejashwi and others.

    Read more about:

    rabri devi tejashwi yadav cbi irctc

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue