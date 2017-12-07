R K Nagar bypoll: "My proposers are missing, I fear for their lives," says Vishal

Actor Vishal, whose nomination to contest in the R K Nagar bypoll was rejected by the election commission, has claimed that two people who proposed his nomination are missing. The actor on Thursday added that he feared for the lives of his proposers.

Sumathi and Dheepan, two residents of R K Nagar whose signatures on Vishal's nomination paper were deemed as forged have been missing ever since his nomination was rejected, the actor has claimed. He took to Twitter on Thursday to express concerns about the duo.

As time passes by, Dheepan and Sumathi, who proposed my nomination are not traceable. I'm very much worried about their safety & security....



Whether I Win or Lose, Democracy truly Lost !! — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 7, 2017

Earlier in the day, the actor has claimed that the election commission had asked him to produce the two proposers in person. The actor took to Twitter on Thursday to call it an "alarming turn of events".

"Alarming turn of events! Just received info thru media that I have to produce the 2 people who supposedly alleged that their signature in my nomination for RK Nagar Election has been forged, in front of the Election Commission before 3 PM today. Less than 2 hours to do this...(SIC)" the actor had tweeted earlier.

The actor's nomination, to contest in the R K Nagar bypoll as an independent candidate, was rejected by the election commission on grounds that signatures of two out of ten proposers were forged. On Thursday morning, he also told the media that he would file a missing persons complaint in this regard.

The election commission has announced the final list with 58 candidates who are set to contest in the R K Nagar bypoll as Thursday's deadline to withdraw nominations came to an end.

OneIndia News