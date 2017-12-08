R K Nagar bypoll: Jayalalithaa's voice seeks votes for AIADMK's Madhusudanan

Voters in Radha Krishnan Nagar better known as R K Nagar constituency are receiving calls from 'Amma' Jayalalithaa to vote for E Madhusudanan. The AIADMK led by O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palanisamy is using an audio recording of the late leader to campaign for their candidate in the upcoming December 21 bypoll.

"My dear voters, I request you to vote for Dr MGR's very own Two leaves symbol and ensure a massive victory with a huge margin to R K Nagar candidate E Madusudhanan," the voice recording in Tamil says. The clipping, according to AIADMK sources, was prepared by editing two audio files- one from Jayalalithaa's own campaign for the previous election at R K Nagar and another of her speech invoking E Madhusudanan- referring to him as her brother.

The audio message in Jayalalithaa's voice is an attempt by the AIADMK to strike a chord with the voters of R K Nagar constituency ahead of the December 21 bypoll. The O Panneerselvam and Edappadi Palanisamy camp already have an advantage of contesting under the Two leaves symbol- the symbol recognised by the voters of R K Nagar as Jayalalithaa's very own.

The camp has also received more campaigning time with rebel candidate TTV Dinakaran being allotted a symbol- pressure cooker- only on Thursday night by the election commission. The voice recording with Jayalalithaa's appeal, the AIADMK hopes, will help them woo voters on an emotional level. The party's social media platforms are filled with videos, images of M G Ramachandran and Jayalalithaa.

OneIndia News