R K Nagar bypoll: How actor Vishal's nomination drama unfolded

The R K Nagar bypoll has become synonymous with drama and the image is here to stay if Tuesday's incidents are anything to go by. In a twist of sorts, the Election Commission accepted actor Vishal Krishna's nomination for the R K Nagar bypoll after initially rejecting it. In a drama that seemed straight out of a movie plot, Vishal Krishna, popularly referred to as Vishal, faced rejection, staged a rebellion to finally emerge victorious in his fight to enter electoral fray.

On Tuesday evening reports quoting Election Commission officials claimed that Vishal's nomination papers were rejected owing to complaints raised over forged signatures. The actor along with his fans stormed into the returning officer's office to inquire about the status of his nomination. Within minutes, Vishal followed by his fans blocked roads and staged a protest demanding answers.

The controversial audio recording

Reports quoting poll officials claimed that the actor's nomination was rejected after a complaint was raised that two out of the ten signatures of proposers on the affidavit were forged. An angry Vishal told the media that those who proposed his name as a candidate were being threatened. He also produced an audio clipping, that he claimed, proved his allegations. The audio clipping, the authenticity of which could not be independently verified by OneIndia News, purportedly contains Vishal's conversation with a supporter.

"My family members were threatened by Madhusudhanan supporters for supporting you. They threatened my family members to claim that they haven't signed on your nomination affidavit and that their signatures have been forged. They were even offered money in Rs 2,000 currency notes," a man identified by Vishal as Velu is heard saying in the audio clipping.

Election Commission's alleged turnabout

By late Tuesday evening, Vishal finally broke his silence over the nomination and declared that after initial hiccups, his papers were accepted. "Because of a few hurdles, my nomination was kept under scrutiny but now it has been accepted. The election commission officials have done what was necessary. I will now meet the people of R K Nagar as their candidate for the bypoll and fight fairly," Vishal Krishna told the media outside the election commission office. He even took to Twitter to make the announcement official.

After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted....



Truth Always Triumphs !!#JusticeServed#DemocracyPrevails — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) December 5, 2017

On being asked about the initial rejection of his nomination, Vishal maintained that a complaint had been raised over alleged forged signatures but the same had been looked into. "The election commission received a complaint but after verifying the facts, they have accepted my nomination. The audio clipping is very real but my fight is now for R K Nagar, irrespective of who works against me," the actor said careful not to drop names or make accusations.

After heated debates with the police and election commission officials and a high-intensity drama, actor Vishal declared that his nomination had been accepted. The election commission, meanwhile, rejected the nomination of Deepa Jayakumar. Jayalalithaa's niece has now decided to take legal recourse challenging the EC's decision. It is to be seen if the Election commission initiates action on allegations of threats levelled by Vishal and his supporters.

OneIndia News