  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Quote by Ratan Tata on impact of coronavirus on Indian Economy is fake

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: A post on the economy attributed to Ratan Tata has gone viral on the social media.

    Quote by Ratan Tata on impact of coronavirus on Indian Economy is fake

    It says, "experts are predicting huge down fall of Economy due to the Corona .

    What does your child think about the coronavirus lockdown: Send us their thoughts

    I do not know much about these experts.But I know for sure that they do not know anything about the value of human motivation and determined efforts.

    "If experts were to be believed, after the total destruction in 2nd World War Japan had NO future. BUT the same Japan in just 3 decades or so, made US cry at the market place.

    If the experts were to be believed, Israel should have been wiped out from the world map by the Arabs, but the fact is different."

    "As per the rules of Aerodynamics, the Bumble Bee can NOT fly. But it flies, because it does not know the rules of Aerodynamics.If the experts were to be believed, we should have been no where in 83 Cricket World Cup. If the experts were to be believed Wilma Rudolf, the first American lady to win 4 Olympic Gold in Athletics , should not have been in a position to walk without braces, no question of running."

    Fake News Buster

    "If the experts were to be believed Arunima Sinha can hardly lead a normal life. But she climbed the Mount Everest. The corona crisis is no different. I do not have any doubt that, We will defeat the Corona hands down and The Indian Economy will bounce back in a great manner.

    Ratan Tata had on March 28 tweeted about the COVID-19 crisis. "The COVID 19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," he had said.

    Going through the various accounts of Tata's there is no mention of any such statement.

    However the statement being circulated appeared on the website, https://purplerealtors.com/blog_details.php?id=296. It has the same quote, but it has not been attributed to Ratan Tata.

    More RATAN TATA News

    Read more about:

    ratan tata coronavirus indian economy

    Story first published: Saturday, April 11, 2020, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X