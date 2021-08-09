Quit India Movement's spirit energised youth of nation: PM Modi

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Aug 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, and said the movement's spirit reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation.

The Quit India Movement was launched under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi and played a key role in India attaining freedom from British rule five years later on August 15, 1947. "Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement, which played a crucial role in strengthening the fight against colonialism," Modi tweeted on the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi, the spirit of the Quit India movement reverberated across India and energised the youth of our nation, the prime minister said.

On the 79th anniversary of the Quit India Movement, Naidu urged people to remember the countless sacrifices made by the brave sons and daughters of India who participated in the movement to free our motherland from colonial rule.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to eradicating poverty, illiteracy, inequality, corruption and social evils like casteism, communalism and gender discrimination from India," the vice president said on his official Twitter handle. "Let us take strides together for a more inclusive and confident Atmanirbhar Bharat," Naidu said.

PTI