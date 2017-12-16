‘Questions raised over EVMs should be answered': Ashok Gehlot

Hours after Patidar leader Hardik Patel alleged that the BJP was planning to carry out a large-scale EVM tampering, the Congress on Saturday said doubts raised over the EVM must be answered. Hardik Patel had earlier today alleged that the BJP was planning to carry out a large-scale EVM tampering ahead of the counting for Gujarat election on Monday.
Gehlot speaks on Hardik's allegations
"Doubts should be resolved. It is necessary for democracy that the elections are unbiased. Questions raised over EVMs should be answered," Congress in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot told the media.
Hardik, in a series of tweets, alleged that BJP will win the Gujarat elections with the help of EVM tampering but will lose in Himachal Pradesh so that no fingers are pointed at it.
Hardik patel levels serious allegations
Hardik, who extensively campaigned against the BJP in the just concluded voting, said, "BJP is going to carry out a large-scale EVM tampering on Saturday and Sunday. That's because the BJP is set lose elections. It will fail to win even 82 seats if is unable to tamper with the EVM."
Hardik went on to say that the BJP's defeat in Gujarat would mark mark its downfall.
Congress knocks SC's door over VVPAT slips counting
A fresh and comprehensive petition would be filed by the Congress after the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking counting of at least 20 per cent of the paper trail slips manually along with the votes cast in EVMs in each constituency in Gujarat.
"We are very shortly going to represent and then file a fresh comprehensive petition," Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud permitted petitioner Mohammad Arif Rajput, a Gujarat Congress leader, to withdraw his plea but granted liberty to file a comprehensive petition later seeking election reforms.
[BJP will win Gujarat election by EVM tampering but will lose Himachal deliberately: Hardik Patel]
The counting of votes for both the state assembly elections will take place on December 18.
OneIndia News