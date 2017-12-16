‘Questions raised over EVMs should be answered': Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot speaks on Hardik's allegations

"Doubts should be resolved. It is necessary for democracy that the elections are unbiased. Questions raised over EVMs should be answered," Congress in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot told the media.

Hardik, in a series of tweets, alleged that BJP will win the Gujarat elections with the help of EVM tampering but will lose in Himachal Pradesh so that no fingers are pointed at it.