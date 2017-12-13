Questions on Modi in English paper spook Rajasthan students with spelling errors

Jaipur, Dec 13: It is a clear case of sycophancy gone horribly wrong.

The government teachers in Jaipur, Rajasthan in an attempt to be in the good books of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state decided to quiz students on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the English question paper for the half-yearly examinations of class 10 students.

But to the astonishment of the examinees, the questions on Modi were riddled with spelling mistakes.

However, the district education officer refused to comment on the controversy. He said he won't say anything before receiving a report on the same.

Ratan S Yadav, Jaipur district education officer, tried to douse the controversy over spelling mistakes in class 10 English question paper by stating that they were "printing mistakes".

"Maybe there were a few printing mistakes. We have a committee which reviews matters like this when it is brought to their notice. If the mistake is huge we give bonus marks to students. I can't say anything before the committee gives a report," Yadav was quoted as saying by ANI.

If one goes through the paper, it clearly shows that the teachers who have set the questions lack knowledge in rudimentary English. It is the teachers who first need to brush up their English before testing students.

The question paper has silly mistakes like spelling of Gujarat spelled as Gujrat, speaker as spoker and crowd-puller as craod-puller, to name a few.

The series of questions on Modi is based on a huge paragraph where the examiners have "eulogised" the PM to the hilt.

At a time when "liberals and leftists" have alleged that the ruling BJP government at the Centre is engaged in the saffronisation of education, the latest controversy on class 10 English question paper for Rajasthan students is likely to further defame the PM for promoting himself in school curriculum through his "stooges".

Recently, questions pertaining to globalisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) and linking them to Manu and Kautilya in the Political Science question paper for the students of Master of Arts (MA) in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh created a storm.

OneIndia News