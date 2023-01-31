Quad cyber group meets in New Delhi to enhance cybersecurity cooperation

New Delhi, Jan 31: The Quad Senior Cyber Group Principals met in New Delhi on Monday and Tuesday to discuss the collective approach to enhance cybersecurity cooperation and resilience.

The Quad Senior Cyber Group Principals, Michael Pezzullo AO, Secretary of Australia's Department of Home Affairs, Lt General Rajesh Pant, National Cyber Security Coordinator of India, Masataka Okano, Deputy National Security Adviser of Japan and Anne Neuberger and Deputy National Security Advisor of USA with other inter-agency delegations took part in the two-day meeting.

Cybersecurity is one of the key areas identified by the Quad Leaders in advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient. During the meeting, participants discussed sharing threat information, identifying and evaluating potential risks in supply chains for digitally enabled products and services, and aligning baseline software security requirements to improve the broader software development ecosystem for the benefit of the Indo-Pacific region. The Group also discussed building cybersecurity capacity for Quad members and for partners in the Indo-Pacific region, a statement from the government said.

The Group discussed how Quad members could prevent cyber incidents and prepare national and international capabilities for protection as well as response to such cyber incidents.

India, Japan, Australia and US are the Quad member nations.

Last year, the members had met in Sydney and recognized the need for improving cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world with sophisticated cyber threats.

"To deliver on the Prime Ministers' of Australia, India and Japan and the President of the United States' vision for a free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific, this week the Quad Senior Cyber Group met in Sydney for two productive days of discussions on opportunities to extend our cybersecurity cooperation and uplift cyber resilience and critical infrastructure protection in our region," the White House had said in a statement

